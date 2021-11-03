Bristol City continued their struggles last night as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Birmingham City.

Bristol City have lost four of their last five in the Championship and Nigel Pearson’s side currently sit 18th in the table. Pearson took over Bristol City in February of this year and so far has failed to really turn around the fortunes, only winning seven of his 31 games at the helm.

The former Leicester City boss was questioned after last night’s defeat and he told BristolLive:

“Some players need to man up a bit actually.”

This comment comes after the Robins have been physically beat by the opposition on one too many occasions and unless addressed it could lead to another worrying campaign for the fans.

Pearson hinted that the problems may be deeper rooted than we thought and when asked what went wrong, he went on to say:

“The solution is of course a bit more of a complex one.”

Bristol City have struggled to recapture the form they showed in the 2018/19 season under Lee Johnson where they finished 8th in the league and looked destined to push on into the top six in the coming years. Instead, they’ve followed this up with a 12th and a 19th-place finish.

It may take some time before Bristol City are challenging for promotion again.



What’s next for the Robins?

Pearson’s squad will turn their focus to Saturday’s trip to high-flying Coventry who are looking to build on their decent start to the season. It will take some performance to beat Mark Robins’ side as they will have all the momentum going into this fixture.