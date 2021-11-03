Birmingham City have been dealt a cruel injury blow, with on loan Manchester United man Tahith Chong returning to his parent club after undergoing groin surgery.

Chong, 21, had been in decent form for Birmingham City this season. He grabbed two assists in his 13 Championship appearances for the club but picked up a groin injury late last month.

It’s ruled him out of the last two outings for Blues and he’s now returned to his parent club to step up his recovery. There’s no indications as to whether or not he’ll be able to return and feature for Birmingham City in the Championship again this season, but it’s a definite blow to Lee Bowyer’s side.

Also, Bowyer has recently revealed that Riley McGree looks set to return to parent club Charlotte FC after Christmas.

Blues then will likely need some attacking firepower in the January transfer window to compensate two big losses, and Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo could be the ideal fit.

The Ivorian was linked with a loan move to Sheffield United over the summer. But the Blades pursued other targets and then the 19-year-old Diallo picked up an injury which has ruled him out since.

Recent reports suggest that Diallo is closing in on a return to action and so a loan move could well be touted in the New Year, and with United seeing how well Chong performed at Birmingham City and also knowing that Bowyer utilised him efficiently, the Red Devils will surely consider Birmingham City as a good destination for future loans.

Diallo is a tricky player and one who could bring the same impact as Chong, and given his previous Championship links it’s a move that seems realistic.