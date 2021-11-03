Middlesbrough may have succumbed to a second defeat on the trot at the hands of Luton, but there was at least one positive to take out of the game.

Middlesbrough youngster Josh Coburn was given his first start for the club and repaid his manager’s faith with a goal on his full debut.

A bit of quick thinking from goalkeeper Luke Daniels put Boro on their way, as Marcus Tavernier had room to run in the middle of the pitch.

He played it to Matt Crooks who released Andraz Sporar on the wing. The Slovenian’s wicked cross reached the back post for Coburn to meet it for his third goal for the club.

Since making his actual debut, he has played nine times for the club in the Championship, scoring in a third of those.

But with summer signing Uche Ikpeazu currently ruled out through injury, Coburn could make the step up.

“I’m so pleased for him,” said Boro boss Neil Warnock to Teesside Live after the game.

“I said to him, ‘you’ll remember this night, your debut.

“He really deserved it. I was so pleased for him, and I was so pleased the crowd stayed behind to clap him. I said to him ‘go on son, get over there’.

“They were brilliant with Josh after the game so all credit to them.

“He’ll have learned so much tonight. He’ll be a good player in the next few years.”

Thoughts

It was a big show of faith from Warnock to put Coburn in for his full debut away at Luton. The game is notoriously a harder one but he performed well and took his goal excellently.

Despite the result not going their way, Coburn’s performance is a big plus point to take away and will undoubtedly give Warnock food for thought.

The hard games don’t stop there either with Middlesbrough set to take on third placed West Brom away from home on Saturday. The Boro boss may opt for more experience this time around, but he is certainly playing his way into Warnock’s plans to start again next time around.