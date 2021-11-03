Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed there is little chance of keeping Riley McGree beyond the end of his loan spell in January.

Australian midfielder McGree has put in some impressive performances since making his way into Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City side.

The 23-year-old didn’t feature in any of the Blues’ opening nine Championship games, either remaining an unused substitute or sitting out of the squad completely.

However, he has now scored twice in his last three games, helping Bowyer’s side secure three consecutive wins after a seven-game winless streak.

Amid McGree’s strong form, there have been calls for his loan spell to be extended beyond January, with The Sun on Sunday (31.10.21, pg. 65) claiming the Blues were interested in doing so.

Now though, Bowyer has seemingly ruled out the chances of a longer stay for McGree.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer said that the loaned in midfielder is set to return to parent club Charlotte FC as expected as his options in the middle of the park dwindle. Here’s what he had to say:

“No. I don’t think so. Not that I am told. Apparently, he is going back.

“That will be a blow, there’s lots of blows at the minute, we are running out of players. We are going to need some help in January.

“Riley’s going back, Chong’s out injured for a while, we are losing players left, right and centre at the minute.”

In need of “help in January”

As said by Bowyer, the January departure of McGree and Tahith Chong’s injury leaves Birmingham City light on options in the middle of the park.

Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic and Ryan Woods are options, while youngster Jordan James made his debut for the club on Tuesday in the wake of injury worries.

With Bowyer revealing the Blues will need to bolster their ranks in January, it will be interesting to see who emerges on their radar ahead of the transfer window.