West Bromwich Albion will look to close the gap between themselves and the top two tonight as they welcome a struggling Hull City side to The Hawthorns.

West Brom boss Valerian Ismael will be intent on ensuring they don’t drift further from the automatic promotion spots tonight, after some inconsistent form has seen them fall nine points behind leaders Bournemouth. A 3-0 defeat at the weekend saw Fulham come out victorious and extended the gap between the two newly-relegated teams to four points.

Injuries and suspension latest

West Brom will continue to be without central defender Dara O’Shea who fractured his ankle back in September whilst fellow defender Kyle Bartley currently sits just one caution away from a suspension. Darnell Furlong picked up a red card against Fulham on Saturday and so he’ll be unavailable for selection.



Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Ajayi

Bartley

Clarke

Gardner-Hickman

Snodgrass

Molumby

Townsend

Phillips

Hugill

Grant

The opposition

Hull enter this affair on dismal form losing in all of their past four outings. They now sit some way off safety and manager Grant McCann will need to start picking up points before his position becomes untenable. The Tigers will go into this one as the underdogs as they look to build some momentum and avoid dropping back into League One where they were last time round.

Prediction

The Baggies will fancy their chances and after their poor performance against Fulham we can only see them being fired up for this one and seeing this as a must win game.

Score prediction: West Brom 3-1 Hull City