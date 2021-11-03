Luton boss praises Middlesbrough manager after landmark achievement
Luton Town manager Nathan Jones was full of admiration for his opposite number, as Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock achieved a record-breaking 1,602nd game of his managerial career in midweek.
Luton and Middlesbrough started the game level on points, separated only by goal difference.
The visitors made four changes to the side that lost to Birmingham at the weekend, and it looked to have worked when Boro took a first-half lead through youngster Josh Coburn.
But a chaotic second half saw Luton score three goals in five minutes, with the goals proving to be decisive as the Hatters ran away 3-1 winners on the night.
The game wasn’t just significant in terms of the result for Luton, as it marked a significant achievement for Boro boss Neil Warnock.
Tuesday’s clash marked his 1,602nd game as a manager, breaking the record for most games managed in England as a result.
After the game, Luton’s Nathan Jones praised Warnock for what he has achieved in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.
“You only have respect for him though,” he said.
“If you get to 100 games you’ve been a decent manager, if you get to 1,000 games, you’ve been a legendary manager, if you get to 1,602, you have to do something very, very well.
“He started in an era where it was tough, some real good characters, your Harry Redknapp’s when they started, he’s come through that and football evolves, so he’s had to evolve as well.
“Fair play, he’s had a wonderful, wonderful career. You look back in awe and say that’s the career you want to carve out, as if you take 1,600 games then you’ve done something right.”
Warnock not only now holds the record for most games managed in England, but he also has a record-breaking eight promotions to his name too.
He will be hoping to extend that record with Middlesbrough this season, but Luton have put a small dent in that for the time being after their victory at Kenilworth Road in midweek against Warnock’s side.
Luton take on Stoke City in their next game before the international break, whereas Boro play automatic promotion chasers West Brom away from home.