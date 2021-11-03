Luton Town manager Nathan Jones was full of admiration for his opposite number, as Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock achieved a record-breaking 1,602nd game of his managerial career in midweek. Luton and Middlesbrough started the game level on points, separated only by goal difference. The visitors made four changes to the side that lost to Birmingham at the weekend, and it looked to have worked when Boro took a first-half lead through youngster Josh Coburn. But a chaotic second half saw Luton score three goals in five minutes, with the goals proving to be decisive as the Hatters ran away 3-1 winners on the night. The game wasn’t just significant in terms of the result for Luton, as it marked a significant achievement for Boro boss Neil Warnock.

Tuesday’s clash marked his 1,602nd game as a manager, breaking the record for most games managed in England as a result.

After the game, Luton’s Nathan Jones praised Warnock for what he has achieved in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.

“You only have respect for him though,” he said.

“If you get to 100 games you’ve been a decent manager, if you get to 1,000 games, you’ve been a legendary manager, if you get to 1,602, you have to do something very, very well.

“He started in an era where it was tough, some real good characters, your Harry Redknapp’s when they started, he’s come through that and football evolves, so he’s had to evolve as well.