QPR striker Charlie Kelman has returned to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after a disappointing loan spell with Gillingham.

Kelman, 20, was sent out on loan by QPR in the summer transfer window in a bid to give him more first-team action.

The U.S. youth international had played 15 times for the R’s in his first campaign, but Mark Warburton and co decided it would be best for the promising striker to pick up more regular game time with League One side Gillingham.

However, Kelman didn’t get that with Steve Evans’ side, resulting in an early return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Kelman is now back with QPR.

The former Southend United striker has made an early return ahead of an official recall in January, but he won’t be able to feature for Warburton’s first-team until then.

Kelman’s time at Gillingham

In his time with the League One side, the Basildon-born talent was unable to nail down a starting spot in Evans’ side.

Kelman made eight appearances for the Gills across all competitions, with his last outing coming in a 2-0 loss to West Ham’s U23s. He was deployed as a striker and our on the left-wing, managing one assist for the club.

What next for Kelman?

Until January, Kelman will likely find his game time with QPR’s B Team and U23s, but it will be interesting to see if plans are put in place for him to head out on a fresh loan in January or if he remains with Rangers.

AFC Wimbledon were credited with interest in the summer alongside Gillingham, so it awaits to be seen if interest from elsewhere emerges once more.