QPR travel to Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.

QPR head into Wales to face a bitter Championship rival in Cardiff City this evening, with Mark Warburton’s side looking to rejoin the top six after a patchy vein of form.

The R’s sit in 11th-place of the Championship table ahead of tonight’s fixtures and the Bluebirds in 21st after they ended a run of eight-straight defeats with a draw at Stoke City last time out.

Team news

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is ‘touch and go’ ahead of tonight’s fixture – Warburton told West London Sport earlier this week that the Scot faces a late fitness check after sustaining an ankle injury in the latter minutes of the draw v Nottingham Forest last time out.

That same game, both Sam McCallum (hamstring) and Jody de Wijs (calf) were forced off during the first half and have since been ruled out of tonight’s game.

Predicted XI

Dieng

Adomah

Dickie

Dunne

Barbet

Odubajo

Ball

Johansen

Willock

Chair

Gray

Expect Moses Odubajo to operate on the left in the absence of McCallum, and Dunne to come into the middle in the absence of de Wijs.

Elsewhere, Andre Dozzell could return to the bench in favour of the more hardened Dom Ball alongside Stefan Johansen, with Andre Gray’s pace likely a better option up front should Dykes be unavailable.

It promises to be an exciting game tonight and one that holds huge importance for both sides – kick off tonight it at 7:45pm.