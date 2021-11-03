Blackburn Rovers welcome Fulham in the Championship this evening.

Marco Silva takes his Fulham side to Ewood Park tonight, as he looks to close the gap on unbeaten league leaders Bournemouth.

The Whites sit in 2nd-place ahead of tonight and Rovers in 9th after back-to-back wins in the Championship, against Reading and Derby County respectively.

Fulham meanwhile have won their last four, scoring 13 and conceding just once in those four as well, with star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic now on 18 Championship gols for the season after his hat-trick v West Brom last time out.

A tough game for Tony Mowbray’s side tonight, and he could be without a number of players.

As per Rovers.co.uk, Harry Pickering (calf), Daniel Ayala (calf) and Ryan Nyambe (hamstring) are all ‘doubts’ for tonight’s game after all three missed out on the weekend win at Pride Park owing to injury.

Elsewhere, Bradley Dack remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

The same report from Rovers.co.uk goes on to reveal how Tayo Edun is ‘expected to keep his place’ on the left side of defence and that Brighton loanee Jan Paul van Hecke is also likely to keep his place in the middle of defence.

Pickering, Ayala and Nyambe are all defensive injuries for Rovers and so it could mean that Mowbray is forced to field a somewhat makeshift defence in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, his side continue to prove prolific in attack with Ben Brereton Diaz now on 12 Championship goals for the season – the second-highest scorer in the division behind Mitrovic.

Rovers will need to be at their very best to keep the Serbian striker at bay tonight, and to also breach the Fulham defence. But it has been done this season – Fulham have picked up some sloppy defeats against the likes of Reading and Blackpool and so the trip to Ewood Park tonight will also be a test of their mettle.