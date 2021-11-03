Swansea City won 2-1 away at Coventry City in the Championship last night.

Russell Martin’s Swansea City continue to climb up the Championship table, after claiming an impressive win away at top-six contenders Coventry City last night.

The Swans had a two-goal lead within 12 minutes of the game after Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe struck early on, with Kyle McFadzean pulling one back for the Sky Blues inside the first half.

It marks four wins in five for Swansea City who now sit in 10th-place of the Championship table following a nervy start to the season.

But they’re firing on all cylinders now and goalkeeper Ben Hamer is proving a new favourite among fans – the 33-year-old has now featured 11 times in the Championship this season and is quickly garnering a lot of fans for his commanding performances in the Swans goal.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about his performance last night:

So many good performances tonight on and off the ball but for me these 3 stood out, superb. 🦢🦢🦢 ✅Ryan Bennett

✅Matty Grimes

✅Ben Hamer #Swans #SCFC #Jackarmy — Ieuan Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ieuan_Swan) November 2, 2021

Yesss!! Another 3 points. Very good performance tonight. Ben Hamer MOTM for me 🦢#swans — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 Dylan Thomas 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@dylanthomas91) November 2, 2021

Ben Hamer might of outlived Woodmans legacy — dave (@scfcdavies) November 3, 2021

He's miles better. Woodman was a decent shot stopper. Excellent penalty stopper but was useless with his passing and distribution. Ben Hamer is levels above. — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 🦢 (@ajo1550) November 2, 2021

SUPER BEN HAMER — Ghost face (@peanutboi123456) November 2, 2021

Manuel Neuer has posters of Ben Hamer on his bedroom wall — Jordan Evans (@JordannEvansss) November 2, 2021