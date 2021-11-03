Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home to Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest welcomed Sheffield United to the City Ground last night, with both sides looking to break out of the mid-table reaches and into the upper.

After a goalless first half it was the Blades who took the lead though.

Morgan Gibbs-White found what looked to be the winning goal on 78 minutes but his side would go on to concede just five minutes later, with Lewis Grabban scoring in the 83rd minute to share the points.

It was another late comeback for Forest after they achieved the same result at QPR beforehand, where Jack Colback scored the equaliser that night – and it was the midfielder who was again receiving praise last night.

He’s come into his own since Cooper’s arrival at the club, and plenty of Nottingham Forest fans praised his performance online last night:

Shout-out to Colback playing out of position and rarely being troubled, also got into some advanced positions especially in the second half! #NFFC — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) November 2, 2021

Djed Spence was superb tonight. It’s been no different since he walked in the door. Credit to Colback. Filled the gap at left back, or though I don’t think we missed his combativeness in the middle of the park & Lowe’s attacking output #nffc — CityGroundShelf (@CityGroundShelf) November 2, 2021

Also have to give credit to Jack Colback tonight slotting in nicely at left wingback. Did a solid job and let’s be blunt, playing a CDM over a fully fit left back in Gaten Bong 👀😂 credit to Steve Cooper. #NFFC — Chris Beecroft (@Chris_Beecroft) November 2, 2021

– Spence is the Championship Cafu

– Colback solid out of position

– Belief for 90 mins

– My 10 yr old enjoying going again #NFFC #supercooper #wevegotourforestback — Taz (@taztheuke) November 2, 2021

Jack Colback deserves massive credit tonight asked to step in at full back in a big game after not playing there for god knows how long and he was absolutely awesome. Ginger Pirlo #NFFC — Hazza Edmo (@HazzaEdmo2001) November 3, 2021

Colback is just getting better and better 🤩 #NFFC — MaybeBray (@MightBeBray) November 3, 2021