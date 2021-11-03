Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home to Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest welcomed Sheffield United to the City Ground last night, with both sides looking to break out of the mid-table reaches and into the upper.

After a goalless first half it was the Blades who took the lead though.

Morgan Gibbs-White found what looked to be the winning goal on 78 minutes but his side would go on to concede just five minutes later, with Lewis Grabban scoring in the 83rd minute to share the points.

It was another late comeback for Forest after they achieved the same result at QPR beforehand, where Jack Colback scored the equaliser that night – and it was the midfielder who was again receiving praise last night.

He’s come into his own since Cooper’s arrival at the club, and plenty of Nottingham Forest fans praised his performance online last night: