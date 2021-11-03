Sunderland lost 3-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in League One last night.

Lee Johnson’s side suffered their third-straight defeat in League One last night, at the hands of Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls welcomed the Black Cats to Hillsborough and would run away with all three points after a comfortable 3-0 win.

Despite another turgid performance from his side, it’s comments from Johnson after the game that had many fans talking.

The former Bristol City boss has often been divisive with some of his post-match analysis but his comments after the defeat at Hillsborough left some with cause for concern:

“I’ve got to be careful because I don’t want to come across like I’m delusional, but I’m pretty confident,” he told Sunderland Echo.

“I’m pretty confident that we can turn this form around pretty quickly.

“I think we’ve got some good players coming back to fitness, and I think we’ve been on the end of a Championship-style run that’s exposed us a bit in terms of the extra game last week.

“On Saturday, we really poor, there’s no denying that, but I didn’t feel today that we were ever out of the game. I felt like we were the better side in between the boxes, and I felt they were the better side in both boxes.

“They defended their box better than us, and obviously they scored the three goals and were a bit sharper. But I don’t think it was a reason to throw the baby out with the bathwater today as much.”

So what did fans have to say about it?

Here’s what Sunderland fans made of it:

And the Sheffield Wednesday fans: