Sunderland lost 3-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in League One last night.

Lee Johnson’s side suffered their third-straight defeat in League One last night, at the hands of Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls welcomed the Black Cats to Hillsborough and would run away with all three points after a comfortable 3-0 win.

Despite another turgid performance from his side, it’s comments from Johnson after the game that had many fans talking.

The former Bristol City boss has often been divisive with some of his post-match analysis but his comments after the defeat at Hillsborough left some with cause for concern:

“I’ve got to be careful because I don’t want to come across like I’m delusional, but I’m pretty confident,” he told Sunderland Echo.

“I’m pretty confident that we can turn this form around pretty quickly.

“I think we’ve got some good players coming back to fitness, and I think we’ve been on the end of a Championship-style run that’s exposed us a bit in terms of the extra game last week.

“On Saturday, we really poor, there’s no denying that, but I didn’t feel today that we were ever out of the game. I felt like we were the better side in between the boxes, and I felt they were the better side in both boxes. “They defended their box better than us, and obviously they scored the three goals and were a bit sharper. But I don’t think it was a reason to throw the baby out with the bathwater today as much.” So what did fans have to say about it? Here’s what Sunderland fans made of it:

That Lee Johnson post-match interview was ridiculous. He prefaced it by saying “Without sounding delusional…..”, before launching into an analysis of the game that was spectacularly delusional. It reminded me of his early interviews. Too breezy, and too casual. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) November 2, 2021

That interview alone proves he’s not up to the job of getting this club promoted. He’s never achieved that at any club he has managed and anyone who thinks he will get Sunderland promoted may well be ‘delusional’ in my humble opinion. — Eddie (@Houghton1956) November 2, 2021

And the Sheffield Wednesday fans:

Lee Johnson must be on crack. Says Sunderland deserved something from the game and it flattered us. You absolute tool. #swfc #SAFC #Sunderland — Ben (@owlsfan83) November 2, 2021

Lee Johnson just said on Sky they deserved something from the game #swfc pic.twitter.com/fc6D5U83PQ — Matthew (@Matt_Smith_1983) November 2, 2021