Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is now being linked with the vacant Barnsley job, after links to Cardiff City emerged yesterday.

Warne seems to be a manager in demand. His Rotherham United side currently sit in 3rd-place of the League One table following their relegation from the Championship last season, with Warne now eyeing a third promotion from the third tier with the Millers.

He’s overseen three relegations from the Championship in that time but as he approaches his 250th game in charge of Rotherham United, he’s cementing his name into the club’s folklore as one of their greatest ever managers.

This season, the Millers have played some sublime football – they continue to bring through young and talented players and they’re blowing teams away with their attacking mindset.

Sunderland came to South Yorkshire at the end of last month and were thumped 5-1, asserting Rotherham United as strong promotion candidates in this League One roster.

Now though, a report from Mail Online claims that Warne is a candidate to take the Barnsley job following Markus Schopp’s sacking last week.

The Austrian endured a torrid spell in charge after taking over from now West Brom boss Valerien Ismael in the summer, and plenty of names have since been linked with the Oakwell vacancy.

But for Warne, he’s also being linked with the Cardiff City job following Mick McCarthy’s departure last month.

A nervy time it might be for Millers fans, but it’s hard to see Warne leaving Rotherham United for either Cardiff City or Barnsley at this moment – he’s been at the club for too long and looks to have another promotion on the cards, but if he can’t cut it in the Championship next time round then Warne’s head could well be turned.