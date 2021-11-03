Frankie McAvoy has not been a popular man with the Preston North End fans as of late and has taken another slight dig at the Preston fans regarding the clubs’ recruitment.

Preston head coach McAvoy took his pre-match press conference on Monday morning ahead of Preston’s Championship match against Bournemouth on Wednesday, and discussed all things team news, his reaction from his team’s 2-0 win over Luton as well as discussing the fans.

The biggest takeaway for the Preston fans from this press conference was a slight dig which McAvoy made towards the Preston fan base.

When speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, McAvoy discussed Preston’s signings over the last few years and called for fans to give praise for Preston’s successful signings:

“We sign players who might not work for us and we deserve a criticism, but when we sign players that do well they need to be applauded.”

In this instance, McAvoy was specifically talking about Ali McCann who Preston signed from St Johnstone on deadline day and has done very well since arriving at the club.

The Preston fans have been hard to please so far this season and rightly so. After a start to a season which has been filled with lots of poor results, when Preston have bounced back and got good results, McAvoy has chosen to give slight digs to the Preston fans which have certainly not gone down well.

This comment about the players and club needing to be applauded for good signings as well as another comment referring to fans unfairly criticising players following their derby defeat to Blackpool has left what feels to be a big disconnect between the Preston fans and the clubs’ manager.

The Preston fans are right to be critical of the club’s recruitment in the last few years as a lot of the signings which they have made have either been very unsuccessful or like the signings which they made in the summer, the players have been injury-prone.

Preston made nine signings in the summer transfer window and only two of them have managed to play over 360 minutes.

Izzy Brown was signed as a free agent with a plagued history of injuries and got a very bad Achilles injury after just one friendly match for the Lilywhites which will likely keep him out for the rest of the season. Matthew Olosunde was signed from Rotherham and has also not played a competitive game for the club yet due to an achilles injury and most recently a hamstring injury.

Preston also signed Connor Wickham who is renowned for being extremely injury prone and after just two appearances for the club, it seems like he may not play for the club again after undergoing hamstring surgery and only being contracted at the club until January 2022.

It is not just the performances from the Preston team which have got the fans annoyed this season, it is also the way how the manager has communicated to them.