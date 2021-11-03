Sunderland were on the end of another battering last night as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

Sunderland have now made it three league defeats on the bounce, a fate suffered twice by current manager Lee Johnson and never before under anyone else in the third tier, these sort of statistics have left Wearsiders questioning the former Bristol City bosses ability, the next few games may prove crucial to Johnson’s time on Wearside.

Luke O’Nien has unfortunately been at the forefront of a lot of criticism over the recent games and fans took to Twitter this evening to once again address their displeasure with the 26-year-old’s performance.

As Sunderland look ahead to the FA Cup first round against Mansfield they will be desperate to pick up some much-needed momentum and at the moment there doesn’t seem to be an area on the pitch which couldn’t benefit from an improvement. The defence has proven incredibly leaky shipping nine goals in their previous three league games.

This will pose the question to the coaching staff and Johnson, does a new system need to be implemented and with the international break on the horizon it could offer a good chance for these changes to be made.

Sunderland fans will be determined to make sure their team recapture the form they had at the beginning of the campaign as they look to get themselves back on track for their fourth promotion push in the third tier.