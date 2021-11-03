Sunderland were on the end of another battering last night as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

Sunderland have now made it three league defeats on the bounce, a fate suffered twice by current manager Lee Johnson and never before under anyone else in the third tier, these sort of statistics have left Wearsiders questioning the former Bristol City bosses ability, the next few games may prove crucial to Johnson’s time on Wearside.

Luke O’Nien has unfortunately been at the forefront of a lot of criticism over the recent games and fans took to Twitter this evening to once again address their displeasure with the 26-year-old’s performance.

Let’s see what they had to say:

Our defence is an absolute shambles. O'Brien, ONien and Gooch are hopeless and should never play for us again. Basic errors/mistakes are costing us but the organisation at the back is worse than a Sunday League team. Big questions need to be answered now. #SAFC — Ewan (@eab1992) November 2, 2021

I’m not Johnson out, but he is playing Doyle when he is completely gone at present, and he is playing O’Nien when he is offering nothing, and as for Gooch… 🙄 #safc — David Marjoram (@PlannerMarj) November 2, 2021

I’ve praised him when he’s played well but in last 3 games O’Nien has contributed nothing yet is still on the pitch. #safc — David Place (@samsonplace) November 2, 2021

Horrendous defending, no idea how to stop the overlap and Luke O'Nien chasing rainbows for the 3rd game running. LJ is far too inflexible in team selection and approach #SAFC — JL (@JLambert55) November 2, 2021

Get O'Nien off, Embleton or Pritchard on. Need someone creative on who can take us up the field #SAFC — Lewis Graham 🔴⚪ (@lewygsafc) November 2, 2021

Watching O’Brien and O’Nien is like watching two labradors chase a balloon. Minging football. #safc — Pablo Newtavan (@newtavan) November 2, 2021

As Sunderland look ahead to the FA Cup first round against Mansfield they will be desperate to pick up some much-needed momentum and at the moment there doesn’t seem to be an area on the pitch which couldn’t benefit from an improvement. The defence has proven incredibly leaky shipping nine goals in their previous three league games.

This will pose the question to the coaching staff and Johnson, does a new system need to be implemented and with the international break on the horizon it could offer a good chance for these changes to be made.

Sunderland fans will be determined to make sure their team recapture the form they had at the beginning of the campaign as they look to get themselves back on track for their fourth promotion push in the third tier.