Wigan Athletic travelled to Fleetwood Town in League One tonight, with the Tics starting the evening in 2nd-place of the table and Fleetwood in 20th.

But it was the home side who’d take an unexpected lead into the break.

Danny Andrew opening the scoring on eight minutes and Callum Morton scored from the spot soon after the restart to give Fleetwood Town a 2-0 lead.

But the Latics would score three goals in the space of 10 minutes to claim an unprecedented 3-2 win, putting them top of the League One table.

It was yet another frustrating midweek defeat for Wigan Athletic and one Tendayi Darikwa came under a lot of criticism online – the 29-year-old has now featured in all 16 of Wigan’s League One fixtures this season, but struggled tonight.

See what these Wigan Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about Darikwa tonight:

Not for a scape goat but Darikwa is bushwhack — Chris Wilding (@ChrisWilding_) November 2, 2021

darikwa and keane been poor so far need switch on for second half — josh hobson (@joshhobson14) November 2, 2021

Just feel like we’ve been slow to everything tonight. Lang not in the game at all, Darikwa, Amos, Kerr half asleep.

Not been a great watch — Talal al Tez IV (@WAFConTour) November 2, 2021

I reckon I could find 10 lads from Wigan who are all better than Darikwa #wafc — Matt O'Neill (@MattttONeill) November 2, 2021

Could be a blessing in disguise this, if we have some midfielders back for the game anyway. Really not a fan of Darikwa. #wafc https://t.co/Jdimr3RJgl — Jamiee. 2.0 (@Jamieeeeewafc) November 2, 2021

Darikwa has been shocking recently #wafc — Andrew Cooper (@MiniCXT1) November 2, 2021