Charlton Athletic drew 1-1 at home to Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

Charlton Athletic welcomed League One high-flyers Rotherham United to The Valley this evening, with the Addicks going into tonight on the back of two successive wins under caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson.

But the Millers went into tonight’s game unbeaten in 11 in all competitions and having scored 13 in their last three, including a 5-1 demolition of Sunderland last time out.

And it was they who took the lead tonight. Mikel Miller struck in injury time of the first half to give Rotherham the lead going into the break…

But Jackson’s side would go on to claim a late equaliser through Conor Washington to eventually seal an impressive point.

It was a frustrating night for Charlton, and one name seemingly stood out as having a particularly poor night on the pitch – Akin Femewo.

The 22-year-old made his 14th League One appearance of the season tonight but undeniably struggled – see what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about his performance:

Christ sake Famewo is appalling on the ball — Mart Adkins (@MartCAFC45) November 2, 2021

Fam really isn’t the brick wall anymore, total liability #cafc — MM (@MatmillerCAFC) November 2, 2021

Been saying this for a few weeks now. He seems to be going backwards, how that’s possible I don’t know. — Teddy Tufnail (@TeddyTufnail) November 2, 2021

Famewo and Pearce at the back is like having 2 Naby Sarrs 😂 #cafc — WiseyCabs (@WiseyCabby) November 2, 2021

Famewo is infuriating at times #CAFC — Wauly (@mrdemeanors) November 2, 2021

Tight game. They prob shaded possession. Disapointed to go in one down. Famewo is a bit of a liability as is DJ as a wing back against this side. But still all to play for #cafc — soverncomfort 🔴⚪ (@soverncomfort) November 2, 2021