Charlton Athletic drew 1-1 at home to Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

Charlton Athletic welcomed League One high-flyers Rotherham United to The Valley this evening, with the Addicks going into tonight on the back of two successive wins under caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson.

But the Millers went into tonight’s game unbeaten in 11 in all competitions and having scored 13 in their last three, including a 5-1 demolition of Sunderland last time out.

And it was they who took the lead tonight. Mikel Miller struck in injury time of the first half to give Rotherham the lead going into the break…

But Jackson’s side would go on to claim a late equaliser through Conor Washington to eventually seal an impressive point.

It was a frustrating night for Charlton, and one name seemingly stood out as having a particularly poor night on the pitch – Akin Femewo.

The 22-year-old made his 14th League One appearance of the season tonight but undeniably struggled – see what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about his performance: