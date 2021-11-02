Coventry City lost 2-1 at home to Swansea City in the Championship tonight.

Coventry City welcomed Swansea City in the Championship this evening, with the Sky Blues starting the evening in 4th-place of the table and their opponents 13th.

Russell Martin’s Swans have been on an improve vein of form lately and that showed in the first half – they were two goals up within 12 minutes thanks to strikes from Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe, but Kyle McFadzean would pull one back before half-time.

After a goalless second half, the Swans would claim what’d be an impressive win whilst Coventry fell to their fifth league defeat of the campaign.

There were some divisive performances tonight, and one of those came from Callum O’Hare – the midfielder is a key component of Mark Robins’ set up at Coventry City, but he struggled tonight.

See what these Coventry City fans had to say on Twitter about the 23-year-old’s performance tonight:

They don’t look great at the back but luckily for them we look even worse. Attacking wise we haven’t been great either, O’Hare’s passing in the final third is shocking and Godden is soooo slow. Gyokeres doesn’t look fit, and hasn’t ever since that tackle at Blackburn #pusb — Charlie Harris (@_CharlieHarris) November 2, 2021

The midfield are an absolute lottery tonight. Only Allen deserves any real credit. Hamer and O'Hare are having a mare #pusb — Matt S (@FTMatty) November 2, 2021

What a chaotic first half! The game is still there for the taking and we played a lot of positive football, but my word does O’Hare need a rest. If we keep playing him week in, week out, he will burn out and have virtually nothing to offer! #pusb — Thomas Murden (@thomas_murden) November 2, 2021

Why on earth don’t we use Allen as a 10 to give O’Hare rest? Personally think they can and do do the same role. This game needs Sheaf to sure us up in the middle of the park. #pusb — Carl Martin (@carlmartin) November 2, 2021

Swansea have been very good, but game is still there, need to rest O’Hare, bring JJ on, the end product from O’Hare is not there. Need to keep running off their high back line, they’re vulnerable to it, our joy will come from there.. #PUSB — robbo_ccfc90 (@RCcfc90) November 2, 2021

Really hope O’hare can bag a goal eventually, needs to confidence #PUSB — Tom Upton 🇸🇪🇧🇷🇬🇧 (@TomUpto94934917) November 2, 2021