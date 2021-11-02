Coventry City lost 2-1 at home to Swansea City in the Championship tonight.

Coventry City welcomed Swansea City in the Championship this evening, with the Sky Blues starting the evening in 4th-place of the table and their opponents 13th.

Russell Martin’s Swans have been on an improve vein of form lately and that showed in the first half – they were two goals up within 12 minutes thanks to strikes from Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe, but Kyle McFadzean would pull one back before half-time.

After a goalless second half, the Swans would claim what’d be an impressive win whilst Coventry fell to their fifth league defeat of the campaign.

There were some divisive performances tonight, and one of those came from Callum O’Hare – the midfielder is a key component of Mark Robins’ set up at Coventry City, but he struggled tonight.

See what these Coventry City fans had to say on Twitter about the 23-year-old’s performance tonight: