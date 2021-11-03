David Artell is starting to come under pressure as struggling Crewe Alexandra sit 24th in the League One table, could time be running out for him at the club?

With just one win from 15 league games so far this campaign, Crewe are already seven points from safety. Six defeats from nine games and without a win since September, Artell is starting to come under fire from sections of the fan base.

Artell has not been helped by how his squad was dismantled. Owen Dale sold to Blackpool, Harry Pickering returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers, Perry Ng to Cardiff and Charlie Kirk to Charlton. Artell has lost all of his star men and been left without adequate replacements.

Both ends of the pitch will be concern for Artell as positives are few and far between. Dale and Kirk’s goals have not been replaced with Crewe being the League’s second lowest scorers. As well as defensive disarray with Crewe already leaking 28 goals, joint most in the League.

The return of academy graduate Tom Lowery will be an added boost for the Railwaymen, however he is refusing to sign a contract and looking to force a move away.

The issues for the Crewe boss are numerous, and a heavy defeat v Swindon Town this weekend will compound them further. With results going the way they are and Crewe starting to be cut adrift. Artell is running out of time with the board and patience with the fans.