AFC Wimbledon have one of the youngest squads in the English Football League, but has this inexperience created a weak mentality?

Wimbledon have never been a club associated with having a weak mentality. Vinnie Jones, John Fashanu and others developed the ‘The Crazy Gang’ and the underdog mentality that won them the FA Cup in 1988. But do the current Dons have a problem with their mindset?

Part of Mark Robinson’s culture change at the club was to introduce a Performance Mindset Coach in Steve Sallis. In some areas Sallis has worked wonders with Wimbledon having picked up 13 points from losing positions this season, more than any other team in the League.

However, Wimbledon have a seriously soft side to their game. In the second half and especially straight after half time, they leak too many goals. The Dons have conceded 17 second half goals in 15 league games, ten of those coming between minutes 45-60. This shows the mentality problem in this current Wimbledon side.

The Dons cannot start quickly and get bullied after the break. Outrun, outfought and out-battled sums up much of their current state of mind.

Club captain Alex Woodyard leads from the front with his fight, but currently not enough of the squad have his bullish attitude.

With just one win from their last eight games, the Dons are sliding down the League One table at an alarming rate. Whilst Robinson needs to nurture and develop his young squad, a wake up call is urgently needed.