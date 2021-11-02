QPR midfielder Sam Field will continue to work his way back to full fitness on Wednesday, with reports stating he will feature for the B-team against Huddersfield Town.

QPR’s B-team are in action on Wednesday night, with Huddersfield Town awaiting.

Second-string/ U23s football gives players the chance to get some game time under their belt before returning to first-team contention, with the R’s looking to do exactly this with long-term absentee Sam Field.

Field, who is yet to make his second debut for QPR after joining on a permanent basis in the summer, played 45 minutes for the B-team against Bristol City last week as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury suffered in pre-season.

Now, West London Sport has stated that Field is set to feature for the B-team once again.

The summer signing is poised to play “at least an hour” against Huddersfield Town’s youngsters on Wednesday night as he bids to return to full fitness.

Bidding to return to his best

Field put in some thoroughly impressive performances in his loan spell with QPR last season, earning him a permanent move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium following his departure from West Brom.

He was in and out of the starting XI somewhat, starting in eight of his 19 appearances for Rangers, but put in some solid displays in midfield with Stefan Johansen.

It will be interesting to see if Field can make his way back into Mark Warburton’s side once he comes back into first-team contention. Dominic Ball, Andre Dozzell and Luke Amos are all other options in the middle of the park.