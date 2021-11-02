Barnsley will reportedly consider Fulham assistant manager Luis Boa Morte as they look to replace Markus Schopp.

Boa Morte, 44, has been linked with a couple of managerial roles in recent weeks.

The former Fulham star, who is now Marco Silva’s assistant manager at Craven Cottage, is said to have shown an interest in the managerial vacancies at Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic following the sackings of Mick McCarthy and Nigel Adkins respectively.

Now, as per the Yorkshire Post, Boa Morte will be in consideration for the vacant post at Barnsley.

The report states that the Lisbon-born coach is among the names that will be considered at Oakwell following the sacking of Markus Schopp.

Coaching history

Much of Boa Morte’s coaching experience has come as an assistant manager. As well as currently working in the role with Fulham, he has held the same position with Everton, Maccabi Haifa and Sporting CP B.

However, he does have managerial experience as well. He first spent time in charge of Sporting CP’s U19s side before stepping up to senior management with Sintrense. Boa Morte’s last managerial role was with Portimonense’s U23s, also spent time at Arsenal as a scout.

The situation at Barnsley

After a dismal start to the campaign, the Tykes are in desperate need of an inspiring appointment.

Barnsley currently sit in 23rd, ahead of only Derby County, who would be out of the relegation zone if it wasn’t for a 12-point deduction.

After 15 games, the Tykes are four points away from safety and have lost nine games, with last season’s memorable play-off run seeming a long time ago.