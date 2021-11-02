Middlesbrough midfielders Matt Crooks and Martin Payero are likely to be available for the upcoming fixture against Luton Town, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough’s recent defensive injury crisis has meant regular central midfield duo Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair have had to help out at the back.

Instead, Martin Payero and Matt Crooks have played in central midfield and have impressed over the course of the last few games.

The pair are more at home in an advanced midfield role, or number 10 role, but have been asked to play in a midfield two in a 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 formation.

But the demand of the position has taken its toll, with both players having injury scares in the lead up to their midweek clash away to Luton Town.

What did manager Neil Warnock have to say?

“Crooksy wasn’t himself on Saturday. I’m not sure he was 100% fit if I’m honest. We’ll just to have to wait and see,” said Warnock in his pre-match comments to Teesside Live.

“You can always tell when he’s not quite on it because he’s usually always top of the list for running stats by a mile, but he was nowhere near that on Saturday.

“Martin [Payero] is getting fitter but it is a hard league to play three or four games in.

“I saw him yesterday and I looked sharper than him if I’m honest! He walked in looking like an old man.

“But that soon changes when you have a rub and a massage and get on the training ground.”

The report states that Warnock does hope to be able to call upon both Crooks and Payero for their game this evening however.

Who could play if Crooks and/or Payero miss out?

In terms of players who could deputise if either missed out, it would likely mean James Lea Siliki would slot into central midfield. The on-loan Rennes man has had his ‘best week’ in training according to Warnock and so could be given an opportunity from the start.

Alternatively, Howson or McNair could come out of the backline, with right-back Anfernee Dijksteel now back in contention after two months out through injury.

Thoughts

Payero and Crooks have formed a good partnership recently and it would be a shame for Middlesbrough if either or even both missed out.

They do have players more than capable of stepping in and performing well if needs be, but Warnock will want to play his best players in his best system to win the game without having to worry about further injuries.