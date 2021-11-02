Crawford, 30, left Bolton Wanderers on loan in the summer transfer window in a bid to play more regular first-team football elsewhere.

He ended up linking up with St. Johnstone, where has successfully nailed down a spot in Callum Davidson’s starting XI. Crawford netted his first Scottish Premiership goal at the weekend, scoring the winner in a 1-0 win over Dundee United.

Now, following his match-winning heroics, Crawford has attracted high praise from manager Davidson.

As quoted by Not The Old Firm, Davidson revealed his desire to keep the Bolton Wanderers loanee for longer than his current loan deal.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Do I want to keep Ali? Definitely!

“We’ve already spoken about it. I’ll be sitting with the chairman to discuss all the players and looking at what we can do.

“Ali is enjoying himself and long may it continue, especially when he’s scoring goals like that. It’s very physical in England, so you see a lot more of his quality up here.”

Crawford’s deal with the McDiarmid Park outfit is set to expire in January, so it will be interesting to see if St. Johnstone can strike an agreement with Bolton to extend his stay, be it on a new loan deal or on a permanent basis.

Crawford’s time at Bolton Wanderers

Since linking up with Bolton Wanderers back in September 2019, Crawford has featured 38 times for the club across all competitions.

In the process, he has found the back of the net on three occasions, also chipping in with a decent 11 assists.

Previous loan stint

This isn’t the first time Bolton have loaned Crawford out, with Tranmere Rovers taking him in on a temporary basis in the second half of last season.

At Prenton Park, Crawford only featured nine times, failing to chip in with a goal contribution.