Preston North End will travel to the Vitality Stadium tonight where they face the Championship leaders AFC Bournemouth.

With two wins from their last three Championship matches, Preston now face the incredibly tough task of trying to take points against the unbeaten league leaders Bournemouth.

The Lilywhites secured a big three points at the weekend where they defeated Luton Town 2-0 and their star man Emil Riis bagged an impressive brace.

Team news

Preston enter this fixture with four absentees through injury. Connor Wickham is the only long-term absentee which Preston have as he is currently recovering from hamstring surgery.

It is expected that this game may be slightly too early for Matthew Olosunde who suffered another injury setback in Preston’s Central League fixture against Bolton Wanderers last week. The other two players who are unavailable for Preston are Ched Evans who is still recovering from a foot injury as well as Josh Murphy who is still out with an injury to his ankle.

Other than the injuries to those four players, Preston have a fully fit and suspension free squad heading into what will be an incredibly tough game against the Championship leaders.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Barkhuizen

Van Den Berg

Bauer

Hughes

Earl

Browne (C)

Whiteman

McCann

Riis

Maguire

Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy rarely changes winning sides in the league, and it is expected that he will do the same here and name an unchanged side from Preston’s win against Luton on Saturday.

Emil Riis will of course retain his place up front for North End. The Dane is having a very good season so far having scored 11 goals in all competitions including seven in the Championship.

It is also likely that Tom Barkhuizen will keep his place in the right-wing back role for Preston after his impressive performance in that position at the weekend.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.