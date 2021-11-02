Preston North End have offloaded young defender Lewis Coulton on a temporary deal, it has been confirmed.

Coulton, 18, links up with fellow Preston North End youngster Joe Rodwell-Grant at Bamber Bridge as the Lilywhites bid to give their young talents some more senior experience.

Non-league clubs don’t have to abide by the transfer window like EFL clubs. It gives Football League teams the chance to offload youngsters on temporary deals to give them a taste of senior football, which is exactly what Preston have looked to do here.

Coulton joins Bamber Bridge on a youth loan deal that will run through until December 4th and he could make his debut as early as Tuesday night, with the Northern Premier League Premier Division side facing Whitby Town.

The situation at Bamber Bridge

Coulton will be looking to make a good impression away from Preston as Bamber Bridge look to maintain their decent start to the new campaign.

As it stands, the club sit in 4th place in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table after 16 games. Their next opponents, Whitby, sit just three points behind them in 6th, so the tie presents a good test for Coulton should he feature.

Meanwhile at Deepdale…

As for matters at Preston North End, Frankie McAvoy will be determined to get some momentum going after their win over Luton Town.

They sit in 18th place as it stands but are only six points away from the play-offs, so a strong run of results could see them fly up the Championship table.

Next up for Preston is AFC Bournemouth, who will present a tough test.