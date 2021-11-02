West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has said the club will step up contract talks with Sam Johnstone in the January transfer window.

Johnstone, 28, has emerged as a key player for West Brom since arriving from Manchester United in the summer of 2018.

The ‘keeper has played 145 times for the Baggies, helping keep 36 clean sheets. He was a standout player in the Premier League last season and has earned international recognition, making three appearances for the England national team.

Unsurprisingly, Johnstone’s form combined with West Brom’s relegation and his contract uncertainty has seen him attract transfer interest from elsewhere.

However, West Brom aren’t in a rush to address his contract situation, for now.

As quoted by the Express and Star, Baggies boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that the club will go into discussions “more intensively” in January, with the sole focus on performances at the moment.

Here’s what he had to say:

“There’s nothing new. It’s a patient game now, like a chess game. He wants to see.