Fulham sit in 2nd-place of the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Marco Silva’s Fulham are on course for yet another immediate return to the Premier League. The Whites secured the same feat under Scott Parker during the 2019/20 campaign, where they finished in 4th-place and won promotion via the play-offs.

Now, 15 games into this season, how does Fulham’s season so far compare to that fateful 2019/20 campaign?

A humbling defeat v Hull City

Fulham’s 15th game of their 2019/20 season was a 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City. It was one that brought Parker’s side crashing back down to Earth and crashing out of the top-six.

The defeat left Fulham in 8th-place of the table having claimed 23 points from their opening 15 games, and having scored 22 goals.

Parker would of course guide Fulham back into the top six come the business end of the season and then overcome Brentford in a memorable play-off final.

He achieved the task at hand but couldn’t quite cut it in the Premier League, though the Fulham we’re seeing today look a much more rounded unit, and one that can tackle the top flight.

Hi Ho Silva

After 15 games of this season, Fulham sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table on 32 points – coincidentally only behind a Bournemouth side now manager by Parker.

The Whites have scored 36 goals in their opening 15 Championship clashes with Aleksandar Mitrovic having netted exactly half of those (18), and the Serb is now looking as good as he ever has done in a Fulham shirt.

Fulham are certainly on course for promotion once again but the real question remains whether or not they can eventually cut it in the Premier League.

There are definite differences to Fulham now under Silva than under Parker – previously, they looked fragile, inconsistent and often lacking in confidence but under Silva, Fulham are a team flowing with confidence, playing some of the best and most effective football on show in the Championship this season.

Up next for Fulham is a trip to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night, where a win could bring them within two points of the unbeaten Bournemouth.