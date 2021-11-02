Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed he would like to add a new centre-back to his ranks during the January transfer window.

As it stands, Portsmouth only have three natural centre-backs in their first-team squad.

Sean Raggett, Paul Downing and Clark Robertson are the only senior options at the heart of defence, with Downing currently struggling for fitness at Robertson sidelined through injury.

As a result, Danny Cowley has been forced into playing Connor Ogilvie as a makeshift centre-back.

Now, Cowley has spoken of his desire to bolster his options at centre-back when the January transfer window comes around.

As quoted by The News, Cowley praised Ogilvie for the job he has done filling in in the centre of his back four, but insisted that it is a position he is hoping to add to when the window reopens. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“The fact that we haven’t had Clark available through a long-term injury and Paul Downing fit means we are looking for another centre-half.