Sheffield Wednesday U23s boss Lee Bullen has confirmed the club are watching over former Sheffield United defender Tom Wilson.

Plenty of trialists came through the doors at Hillsborough during the summer transfer window, and it seems as though Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to cast their eyes over potential additions outside of the window as well.

Tom Wilson, formerly of Sheffield United, is the latest youngster to link up with the League One side on trial.

The 20-year-old has spent time on the books with Hallam and Stalybridge Celtic, with his most recent spell coming at Northern Premier League Division One Midlands side Belper Town.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday U23s boss Lee Bullen has confirmed they currently have Wilson in on a trial basis.

Speaking to The Star, Bullen labelled the trialist as a physical presence in defence, with the U23s boss looking to add some more depth after a host of loan departures.

Wilson’s action so far

After starting on the bench in the 3-0 loss to Sheffield United’s U23s, Wilson came on off the bench in the second half of the tie.

When will a decision be made?

The report adds that Wilson is set to stay on board with Wednesday for their tie against Huddersfield Town next Tuesday as he bids to impress Bullen and co.

Then, a decision will be made as to whether or not he will be offered a deal or turned down as he bids to make his way up the football ladder.