Todd Kane left Coventry City for QPR earlier this season, but how’s the former R’s man faring at his new club?

Kane, 28, was a controversial character at QPR to say the least.

The former Chelsea youngster joined QPR on a free transfer ahead of the 2019/20 season and in his first campaign he’d prove a divisive player.

Fans often criticised his performances and many will accept that he was somewhat scapegoated on occasion. But in his second season, the 2020/21 campaign, Kane would put in some more credible performances as he revealed a more attacking side to his game.

Kane scored twice and assisted three in 28 Championship appearances last season but again, he split opinion more than any other player in QPR’s ranks and eventually it’d all blow up for the right-back.

Mark Warburton exiled Kane at the end of last season for comments he made about teammate Osman Kakay in an interview. Soon after, Kane was punished by the FA for an incident involving Brentford’s Sergi Canos, ultimately putting the final nail in Kane’s QPR coffin.

He was sold to Coventry City soon after the start of this season and so far, he’s featured six times in the Championship for his new club and assisted two.

Kane had a string of starts in the side over September and October and was proving a decent signing for the Sky Blues, who currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table. But Kane has now been an unused substitute in each of Coventry’s last three outings and so he looks to be a back-up player for Coventry City this season.

See what some Coventry City fans have had to say on Kane below:

If I see Walker, Sheaf or Kane in a Cov shirt again I’ll be disappointed. Terrible all three of them. #PUSB — Bradders (@PUSBradders) October 16, 2021

Best Kane in football. #PUSB — Mark Egan (@CovFan) October 16, 2021

Dabo great as ever. As was Kelly and Vik. Kane, Walker and Sheaf a bit dodgy, but to be fair they don’t play if we have full squad available #pusb 2/ — Scott Keene (@TheScottKeene) October 16, 2021

Moore was outstanding yesterday, especially at the end. Dabo had an off day and will bounce back. Kane great second half. Fadz ok. Hyam ok. Rose alright and excellent interception at the end to stop a sure goal. Kelly good, Sheaf ok and not fully at fault for goal, Rose too #PUSB — anthony ‘operation premiership’ gyökeres🇸🇪 (@Anthony_Hornsby) October 17, 2021

I’ll no doubt get slaughtered for this, but Kane’s final delivery is absolutely miles better than Dabo’s #PUSB — Alex Smith🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_alexsmith1999) October 24, 2021

Kane does have the best delivery at the club, the amount of times Maatsen and Dabo cross the ball only for it to hit the first man. Compare that to Kane's assists vs Peterborough and Balckburn. #PUSB https://t.co/vEoNfX7aIj — David Hale (@Skyblue_Dave1) October 25, 2021