Portsmouth could lose loaned in midfielder Miguel Azeez in January, with Arsenal said to be considering a January recall.

Azeez, 19, joined Portsmouth on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window, arriving with a strong reputation in youth football.

Arsenal have high hopes for the talented midfielder and sent him to Fratton Park in a bid to give him more experience of the senior game, having played only once for the Gunners’ first-team.

However, with his stint not going as hoped, it has now been claimed the Premier League club could recall him in January.

As per a report from football.london, Arsenal will consider triggering their recall option in the January transfer window.

Since linking up with Portsmouth, Azeez has been unable to make his way into Danny Cowley’s plans. The young midfielder has played only once for Pompey, playing 59 minutes in a 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United in September.

What next for Azeez?

There are still two months until the window opens again, so there is time yet for Azeez to break into Cowley’s thinking if given the chance.

However, if he does end up returning to Arsenal, it will be interesting to see what the Gunners look to do.

Per Mertesacker, who is currently manager of the Arsenal Academy, has previously spoken of the importance of sending young players out on loan, so it awaits to be seen if he is sent out on a fresh loan.

Other options include keeping him with the U23s or giving him a shot at first-team football, with Mikel Arteta said to be an admirer.