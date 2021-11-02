Stoke City and West Brom forwards Jacob Brown and Karlan Grant are both being watched over by Scotland boss Steve Clarke, according to reports.

Brown and Grant, both born in England, are reported to have emerged on Steve Clarke’s Scotland radar ahead of their upcoming clashes against Moldova and Denmark.

The Daily Mail (via Football Scotland) reports that Clarke has been keeping a watchful eye on the Stoke City and West Brom forwards as he considers reshuffling his attacking ranks.

Stoke City forward Brown, who was born in Halifax, is eligible to represent Scotland through his grandparents, while London-born West Brom attacker Grant is eligible through his Scottish mother.

With the next round of international fixtures on the horizon, it will be interesting to see either make their way into Clarke’s ranks.

Their campaigns so far

Brown, 23, has been a mainstay in Michael O’Neill’s starting XI for much of this season so far, featuring in 14 Championship games. Operating as either a centre-forward or out on the right-wing, the former Barnsley ace has chipped in with four goals and four assists in the process.

As for Grant, he has managed an impressive seven goals in his 15 Championship outings. He went on a run of six games without a goal, but has netted six in seven since. He too has featured in a range of roles, playing out on either the left or right flank or as a striker.

With Clarke watching ahead of a potential call-up, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.