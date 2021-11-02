Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is among the reported contenders to replace Markus Schopp at Barnsley.

Barnsley parted ways with Schopp after their weekend defeat at Bristol City – the Tykes’ seventh-straight defeat in the Championship which left them in 23rd.

Several managers have since been linked with the vacancy, including former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

But Sheffield Wednesday manager Moore has taken a ‘surprise’ place in Barnsley’s next manager odds according to reports, and Owls fans seem content with it.

Moore has come under some scathing criticism recently – his Owls side sit in 8th-place of the League One table having drawn their last four outings.

But it’s the football on display that has brought unwanted criticism unto Moore. His side have put in some dire, and simply boring performances this season and fans are expecting a bit more from their side upon their return to League One.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have had to say on Twitter about Moore’s Barnsley links:

If there is a god ………..🙏 https://t.co/KrALOOhOlD — Coops_1867 (@philcooper15) November 2, 2021

Does he need a reference? https://t.co/LtUo8AxEGf — OwlsAboutThat1 (@owlsaboutthat1) November 2, 2021

Take him — Jordan Bellamy (@Bellamyswfc) November 2, 2021

Made for each other 🙏🏼 — tuffers (@s6eagle) November 2, 2021

Perfect fit IMO — Steve:Beastie (@Beastie_) November 2, 2021

Please 🙏 — Phil Dimelow (@dimelowphil) November 2, 2021