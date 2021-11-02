Luton Town take on Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship this evening and Sky Sports presenter and pundit David Prutton has had his say in his weekly column.

Luton and Middlesbrough both lost their last games 2-0, the former an away defeat to Preston, and the latter a home loss at the hands of Birmingham City. The two sides will be looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways.

The Hatters come into the game in 10th, whilst Boro travel to Kenilworth Road in 11th and level on points with their hosts for the evening.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, David Prutton predicted the outcome of the clash. He states that although Middlesbrough will be up for it, he does expect a reaction from Luton, backing a 2-2 draw.

Nathan Jones’ side are the draw specialists. Across their 15 games so far this season they have drawn six times, which is the second most in the division, second only to Derby County with eight. Alternatively, Middlesbrough have drawn just three games since the start of the campaign.

The televised fixture tonight is set to be a record breaking one for Neil Warnock. The game marks the achievement of taking charge of more games than any other manager in English football history.

Warnock will be hoping for a win on an historic and landmark night for him and for football in general, but if Prutton’s prediction is anything to go by, Luton may just spoil the evening and the points may have to be shared.