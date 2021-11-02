Blackburn Rovers will look at the possibility of reviving their pursuit of Bordeaux striker Josh Maja in January, according to reports.

Maja, 22, was on Blackburn Rovers’ radar during the summer transfer window.

However, they pulled out of the chase for the Bordeaux striker after an injury issue emerged in the latter stages of their pursuit (The Sun on Sunday, 12.09.21, pg. 64).

The window ended with Rovers failing to bring in a new striker following the departure of key man, though they haven’t struggled for goals in the early stages of the campaign, much thanks to the electric form of Ben Brereton Diaz.

Despite that, it has now been reported by the Lancashire Telegraph that Blackburn Rovers will consider reviving their chase for Josh Maja.

The report states that the Championship side will look into a possible January swoop for Maja. However, it is added that a new chase “could well be fitness depending”, so it will be interesting to see if the former Sunderland man can prove his fitness before the New Year.

Maja’s season so far

The back injury that cropped up during the summer has kept Maja sidelined for the entire season, though he has returned to training recently.

He is yet to feature for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, so it awaits to be seen if he can get back up to speed and get some game time under his belt.

Experience in English football

The one-cap Nigerian international played 46 times for Sunderland after making his way through their youth ranks, netting 16 goals and providing two assists in the process.

He returned to England in January 2021, joining Fulham on loan in Scott Parker’s bid to maintain their Premier League status. However, they were ultimately relegated back to the Championship, with Maja chipping in with three goals in 15 games.