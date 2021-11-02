Middlesbrough right-back Anfernee Dijksteel could return from injury against Luton Town on Tuesday evening, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have been without Dijksteel for a total of two months after he picked up a hamstring injury against Blackpool back in September. He has missed the club’s last six games but returned to the bench in their last outing against Birmingham City.

Although fit enough to be a substitute, manager Neil Warnock didn’t plan on using the defender.

However, the report states that he could play a part when Middlesbrough take on Luton Town this evening.

His absence comes at a time where Boro are very light in numbers elsewhere in defence. Along with Dijksteel, the likes of Darnell Fisher, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, and Marc Bola have all also been out injured.

Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier have deputised in the places, whilst midfielders Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair have also had to help out at the back.

The makeshift back four has worked well though, with Middlesbrough winning four of their last six games.

Although the rest of the injured defenders may be further away, Dijksteel looks to be the one closest to featuring. He may not start against the Hatters on Tuesday but he could come on in the latter stages.

Thoughts

Dijksteel is an important player for Middlesbrough and is undoubtedly first-choice at right-back. Howson has done well in his place but he is better utilised further forwards in the centre of midfield.

With the Dutchman returning shortly this does allow for Warnock to deploy players in their regular positions and certainly gives him more options.

His planned return looks to have come at a perfect time with Middlesbrough set to play three teams in the top 10 in their next five games.