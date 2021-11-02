Former Nottingham Forest man Ben Osborn has had his say on the Reds as he gears up for a return to the City Ground with Sheffield United tonight.

Osborn, 27, is a graduate of the Nottingham Forest youth academy.

The Englishman spent several years with the Reds’ first-team, making 230 appearances for the club before being snapped up by Sheffield United ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Since, Osborn has made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, playing two seasons in the Premier League before last season’s relegation.

Now back in the Championship, Osborn is becoming a more integral player to the side after featuring 13 times in the league so far, scoring three and assisting two.

Speaking to sufc.co.uk ahead of tonight’s game, Osborn said of his old club:

“I think it’ll be a tough game. They seem to have settled on a formation, 3-4-3 now, they’re pretty hard to beat, play some good stuff, they’ve got some players who can take people on and hurt you. So we’ve got to manage their more dangerous players and I think we’ve got to be at the top of our game, but I’m confident we can go there and get a win.”

Nottingham Forest have burst into life since Steve Cooper’s arrival at the club in September. He replaced Chris Hughton and has since unlocked a new lease of attacking life in this Forest squad, winning four of his six games in charge and seeing his side score 11 goals.

Sheffield United meanwhile have stumbled upon their return to the Championship – Slavisa Jokanovic’s side sit just a place in front of Nottingham Forest in 17th and go into tonight’s game having lost four of their last six in the Championship.

But it’ll prove a difficult game for both sides and Osborn could yet be the difference. Under Jokanovic, the midfielder is proving to be a player with the capability to produce something special when it’s needed most, and at his former stomping ground tonight, he could yet cause an upset.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.