Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed details about the club’s failed summer pursuit of Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough were interested in signing a central midfielder in the summer. George Saville and Sam Morsy departed on permanent deals to Millwall and Ipswich Town, whereas Lewis Wing and Hayden Hackney were allowed to leave on loan to Sheffield Wednesday and Scunthorpe United respectively.

This left Boro with Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair as their only first-team central midfielders. Although they did go on to sign Martin Payero from Atletico Banfield and secured the loan signing of James Lea Siliki from Rennes.

Prior to the duo’s arrivals, the Teessiders were pursuing a deal to sign Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. The two-time Democratic Republic of Congo international was out of contract at Kenilworth Road as Boro looked to sign him on a free. However, he decided to stay at Luton.

“He was one that we liked,” revealed Warnock when asked about Mpanzu.

“We talked to him at the training ground but could never quite get it over the line really.

“Luton were always in the background trying to get him to re-sign. In the end, you have got to look after yourself really. The player couldn’t wait any longer and that was it.”

Mpanzu has started every game when fit so far this season and will likely keep his place when Luton take on Middlesbrough in midweek. In 12 Championship appearances this campaign, he has scored once and assisted another.

Thoughts

Mpanzu would have been a solid addition to Middlesbrough’s midfield. But having signed Siliki, Payero and Matt Crooks they do look well equipped to mount a promotion push regardless.

It is refreshing to hear Warnock talk openly about their failed pursuit of the player and that he respects his decision to remain at the club he has spent the last eight years playing for.