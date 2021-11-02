Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has been mentioned alongside the vacant Cardiff City job.

Cardiff City parted ways with Mick McCarthy last month.

The Bluebirds had lost their previous eight fixtures in the Championship before relieving McCarthy of his duties, with Steve Morison now in caretaker charge.

Plenty of names have been mentioned alongside the vacant job in South Wales so far, and now WalesOnline reports that Rotherham United boss Warne is in the running.

The report from WalesOnline says that Warne’s name ‘has been floated’, with former Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton also being considered.

Warne is approaching 250 games in charge of the Millers. He took over in 2016 having previously racked up close to 300 appearances for the club as a player, and has since guided the club to two promotions from League One and three relegations from the Championship.