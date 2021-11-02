Birmingham City’s ticket allocation for their trip to Coventry City later this month has been reduced from 5,000 to little over 4,000.

Birmingham City head to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday 23rd November, to face nearby rivals Coventry City in the Championship.

Initially, Blues fans had been given an allocation of 5,000 tickets. Now though, Coventry City have taken action to reduce the number of Birmingham City fans able to make the journey – they’ve now capped Blues’ ticket allocation at 4,076, with that allocation already sold out.

As quoted on bcfc.com, Coventry City’s statement regarding the matter read:

“Coventry City Football Club have reviewed the allocation which had been given to Birmingham City for the game against the Sky Blues on Tuesday 23 November, following advice of West Midlands Police.

“Birmingham City had been given an allocation of 5,000, but this has been reviewed due to additional safety considerations for the game raised by West Midlands Police, following incidents at the Sky Blues’ home game against Derby County in October.”

Coventry City welcomed Derby County in their last home outing. The game ended 1-1 but it was marred by fan troubles at the Coventry Building Society Arena, prompting West Midlands Police to reduce the number of Birmingham City fans able to attend the clash v Coventry City later this month.

For Blues fans, it’s obviously a disappoint outcome – Coventry City away is a fixture that many of them would’ve been looking forward to, and from the Sky Blues it’s somewhat questionable given that they had to ground-share with Birmingham City before returning to their own stadium ahead of this season. Though the reasoning behind their reduced allocation is understandable from a safety point of view.

Nevertheless, it’s promoted plenty of Birmingham City fans to take to Twitter, and have their say on the decision:

Embarrassing, couldn't handle the blues https://t.co/NzQjTHhNYR — Michael smith (@Michaelsmith908) November 2, 2021

They can't take it can theyyyyy https://t.co/0Eca3huVSP — Cian (@B9Denaro) November 2, 2021

Use our ground and they reduce our allocation. You couldn't make it up https://t.co/rPaRxud9v0 — kieran (@kielawrence97) November 2, 2021

Scared of our 5k. Can’t be due to travel as it’s literally down the road https://t.co/NCWTrqr9qo — Jack (@JMarleyy_) November 2, 2021