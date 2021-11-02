Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic doesn’t think Ben Davies will be available for their trip to Nottingham Forest tonight, but says Lys Mousset is available for selection.

Sheffield United head to the City Ground tonight. They face a Nottingham Forest side who’ve surged up the table since Steve Cooper’s appointment last month, with Forest level on points but a place behind the Blades who sit in 17th.

It’s been a tough start to life at Bramall Lane for Jokanovic. And speaking to Sheffield Star ahead of tonight he’s played down Liverpool loanee Davies’ chances of featuring tonight, after sustaining an injury during the 1-0 defeat at home to Blackpool last time out.

“Ben Davies, we’re still assessing, but I don’t think he’ll be available,” the Serb said.

Elsewhere, Mousset looks set to be available for the trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Frenchman has recently returned to the side after picking up a hamstring injury on the opening day of the campaign, scoring three in his last three in the Championship.

He’s yet to complete a full 90 minutes since returning to action and was hauled off before the end of the defeat v Blackpool. But Jokanovic says the 25-year-old is available for tonight:

“And Lys will be available. I care about all my players. We are working in the right direction and I hope I can help him [Mousset] in the future.”

Tonight’s clash at the City Ground will prove a really interesting one. Both sides have enjoyed patches of good and bad form this season and both have proved that they can score and conceded goals.

Jokanovic will be desperate for his side to bounce back from that defeat v Blackpool – the Blades dominated that game but were undone by the one goal, whilst Forest will have momentum after their late comeback v QPR last time out.

Tonight’s game kicks off 7:45pm.