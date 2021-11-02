QPR will be without both Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs for their trip to Cardiff City on Wednesday night, with Lyndon Dykes ‘touch an go’.

QPR travel to Wales on Wednesday night. They face a managerless Cardiff City side who claimed their first point after eight-straight defeats last time out, coming from three goals behind to draw 3-3 with Stoke City.

Steve Morison is in caretaker charge of the Bluebirds, and they’ll be hoping to go unbeaten once again as they host an out of favour QPR side who’ve won just one of their last five in all competitions.

Mark Warburton’s side have proved somewhat inconsistent this season and ahead of their clash v Cardiff City, Warburton has provided an injury update on the R’s joint-top scorer Dykes.

“Lyndon is touch and go, we’ll see how he is,” he told West London Sport, after Dykes sustained an ankle injury in the final minutes of the 1-1 draw v Nottingham Forest last time out.

“He was with the medical team yesterday and we have just got to see how he is and how the inflammation calms down so it may be about seeing how he is tomorrow.

“He will get treatment at the hotel, not that we are going to risk him as we will always look after the players, but let’s see how he is in the next 24 hours.”

In the first half of the 1-1 draw at home to Forest, both McCallum and de Wijs were forced off with hamstring and calf injuries respectively, and West London Sport report that both have been ruled out of tomorrow’s game.

It’ll leave QPR short on numbers in defence – Yoann Barbet could be moved out into the left-back position or Moses Odubajo could be deployed on the left as he was against Forest, with Jimmy Dunne likely to be de Wijs’ replacement in the middle.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday evening.