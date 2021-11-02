Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed his priority for the January transfer window in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough brought in a total of 12 new first-team players in the summer, nine on permanent deals and three on loan. However, Boro boss Neil Warnock isn’t done yet.

The summer window saw the Teessiders release Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, signing Uche Ikpeazu and Andraz Sporar as replacements. But Warnock revealed he is looking to bring in another forward in order to ‘take pressure off’ the duo.

In the first 15 games of the campaign Ikpeazu has scored twice and assisted one, whilst Sporar boasts an identical record, but has played three less games than Ikpeazu.

“I want another physical striker,” said Warnock when asked about his January plans.

“Uche wasn’t supposed to be my number one striker if I’m honest. We need another physical striker to take pressure off other lads.

“We will have to have a meeting soon and get together to look how they can help me and what targets they have for me.”

Warnock does have other options other than Sporar and Ikpeazu however. Duncan Watmore has helped out as a second striker and impressed when given the opportunity. The same can be said for youngster Josh Coburn, who has scored one in four appearances, all of which came off the bench.

The report from The Northern Echo states that Middlesbrough will look in both the English market and the foreign market to sign new players. 10 of their signings were signed from English clubs, whereas Sporar and midfielder Martin Payero were signed from abroad, from Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Banfield respectively.

Thoughts

Warnock does like to have options and with him deploying two players up front in recent weeks he would ideally need more than two first-team strikers at his disposal.

Although he does have Watmore and Coburn as back-up, the Boro boss would want someone far more physical.