Wigan Athletic face a trip to Highbury Stadium on Tuesday evening to face early relegation candidates Fleetwood Town in League One.

Leam Richardson’s side will be looking to continue their impressive form tonight after Saturday’s convincing win over Burton Albion.

The Latics currently sit second in League One meanwhile Simon Grayson’s Cod Army find themselves in 22nd with only three wins from 14 games. A win would see Wigan go top of the table, however Wigan have failed to win a single Tuesday night League One fixture so far this season.

Team news

Wigan will be without key midfielder Jordan Cousins who suffered a hamstring injury in the recent 4-0 thrashing of local rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Richardson recently revealed that new recruit Joe Bennet has suffered a ‘minor setback’ in his road to recovery from a knee injury and therefore is not expected to be available for selection.

Midfielder Tom Naylor is a doubt for the Fleetwood clash, not much has been said regarding the length of time the former Pompey man will be out for, however he was left out of the squad against Burton Albion after limping off against Lincoln City.

Predicted XI

On Saturday we saw Richardson operate with a different formation for the first time as Wigan Athletic boss due to injuries and suspensions. Therefore, it’s very hard to predict who will be picked to start on Tuesday and whether they will revert back to their usual style, however Richardson is a strong believer of the saying ‘if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it’.

(3-4-1-2)

Amos

Kerr

Whatmough

Tilt

Darikwa

Power

Bayliss

McClean

Keane

Wyke

Lang

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.