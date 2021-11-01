Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said the transfer speculation surrounding star man Ben Brereton Diaz is not concerning him ahead of January.

Unsurprisingly, Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz is said to be attracting plenty of transfer interest.

The combination of his rising international stock and impressive goalscoring form has seen the likes of La Liga outfit Sevilla linked with Chile’s new sensation.

However, the rumours are not concerning Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Mowbray insisted that he is “never worried” about selling players, and the same goes for Brereton Diaz.

He insisted that while the striker will be allowed to leave for the right money and if he wants to move, the club are not in the market to offload him given just how important he has been.

Here’s what Mowbray had to say:

“I’m never worried about selling players.

“What do you think he’s worth, £30 million? £40m?

“It doesn’t matter to me, we have to coach the players we’ve got. If a Premier League or La Liga club, somewhere Ben wants to go, comes and offers us the money that we think is right.

“I’m not saying we’re in the market to sell Ben Brereton because we hope to keep him here, he helps us stay near the top end of this league and keeps scoring goals – but he’s still only a very young boy.”

Brereton Diaz’s meteoric rise

2021 has been a huge year for Brereton Diaz at both a club and country level.

After a pretty underwhelming first two seasons at Ewood Park, the forward managed a decent seven goals and five assists for Rovers during the 2020/21 campaign.

His form earned him a call-up to the Chile squad, who he qualifies for through his Mother. Brereton Diaz became an instant favourite with La Roja, impressing in the Copa America. He has scored three goals and laid on one assist for his country in eight games overall.

That combined with 12 goals in 15 Championship games for Blackburn Rovers has made him one of the second-tier’s hottest commodities, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in January.