Ebere Eze established himself as a firm favourite with QPR, but has been a long-term absentee after a strong start to life at Crystal Palace.

Eze, 23, spent time with Arsenal, Fulham, Reading and Millwall as a youngster, but it was QPR where he made his breakthrough.

The playmaker’s tricky feet and wizardry made him a firm favourite among the Loftus Road faithful, managing 20 goals and 13 assists in 112 games in a QPR shirt before making a deserved step up to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

In his first campaign at Selhurst Park, Eze managed four goals and six assists and, towards the end of the campaign, was showing just why he was so highly regarded by not only QPR supporters, but by fans of rival Championship clubs.

However, an Achilles injury struck him down in the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign, keeping him out for a long-term spell.

That absence ended today, with Eze playing 62 minutes for Palace’s U23s in a Premier League 2 clash with Blackburn Rovers’ youngsters.

They fell to defeat on the day, but Eze’s return will have put smiles on the faces of both Crystal Palace and QPR supporters.

"We've worked hard and we're grateful to be here" 💪@EbereEze10 speaks after returning to the pitch for the first time in just under six months ❤️💙#CPFC pic.twitter.com/1bgvvVLaPQ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 1, 2021

Kicking on in the Premier League

With Eze now working his way back to full fitness, it will be hoped that he can kick on and get back to his best under new boss Patrick Vieira.

QPR fans will be watching on from afar, willing on their former favourite as he bids to go from strength to strength after making a name for himself with the R’s.

Who knows, if Mark Warburton’s side are able to build some consistency and momentum after an encouraging start to the campaign, QPR and Eze’s paths could cross once again sooner rather than later.