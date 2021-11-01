Middlesbrough face Luton Town in the EFL Championship in midweek as they look to get back to winning ways.

Middlesbrough had won their previous three games before the visit of Birmingham City at the weekend, with the away side coming away from the Riverside 2-0 winners.

Neil Warnock’s side will be hoping to get three points away from home for just the second time this season when they travel to Luton on Tuesday evening.

However, they will have to try to do this without striker Uche Ikpeazu. The Ugandan was forced off through injury against the Blues on Saturday and is confirmed to be out of contention against Luton.

Martin Payero is also a doubt and Warnock has been talking up the possibility of James Lea Siliki being included after impressing in training.

Here’s how we expect Middlesbrough to line up against Luton tomorrow:

GK – Joe Lumley

RB – Jonny Howson

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Paddy McNair

LB – Lee Peltier

RM – Marcus Tavernier

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – James Lea Siliki

LM – Isaiah Jones

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Andraz Sporar

Other than Payero and Ikpeazu dropping out for Siliki and Watmore, we foresee Onel Hernandez being replaced by Isaiah Jones.

The Norwich loanee has started their last two games but has been subbed off in the 63rd and 58th minute respectively. He has huffed and puffed out wide but hasn’t had the desired effect. Therefore Jones could deputise if he misses out.

Boro had lined up as a 4-4-2 in their two games prior to the Birmingham defeat, winning both. But they changed their system to 3-5-2 against Lee Bowyer’s team. The change didn’t work out and we expect them to revert back to 4-4-2.