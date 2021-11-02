Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray could be without striker Sam Gallagher for the visit of Fulham this Wednesday.

Gallagher was forced off in the final stages of their recent 2-1 victory and Derby County could be a concern for Rovers.

The forward is already on five goals this season – Ben Brereton Diaz, Tyrhys Dolan and Gallagher have scored 84% of Blackburn’s goals this season so not having his inclusion he could be a big miss.

Following the victory against Derby, Mowbray spoke to the Rovers.co.uk and was able to give an update on Gallagher,

“Sam’s a concern, undoubtedly. He played very, very well at Derby County and wouldn’t have come off had he not picked up an injury.

“If he’s not ready for Wednesday then he’ll definitely be ready for Saturday. If he is ready for Wednesday then he might not be ready for Saturday.

“We’ll wait and see and look to give Sam every chance.”

On the back of two straight wins, Blackburn are currently just one point outside the play-offs but will face a tough test against high-flying Fulham. Having scored 13 goals in their four recent wins it could cause problems to the Rovers back-line who has been hit with injuries of recent.

Mowbray was also able to give no further update on defenders Daniel Ayala and Harry Pickering who missed the game against Derby

“It’s a bit early to discuss who could come back in because nobody extra trained with the team today,” Mowbray stated.

“We didn’t have many out training on the grass and there were quite a few who sat it out.”

Mowbray will be able to give full updates on Tuesday and admits it will be a “huge day to assess his selection options.”

Blackburn are next in action this Wednesday live on the Sky cameras when they face Marco Silva’s men Fulham, they will then play hosts against Sheffield United on the weekend before the international break.