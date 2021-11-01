Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has revealed Millwall starlet Tyler Burey is likely to return to the club “in the next couple of weeks”.

Millwall loanee Burey put in some thoroughly impressive performances in the early stages of his stint with Hartlepool United.

The 20-year-old managed a three goals and one assist in his first five League Two games for the Pools, successfully earning himself a spot in Dave Challinor’s starting XI.

However, injury struck and the forward has now been out for almost two months, continuing his recovery back at The Den.

But now, it has emerged that Burey is poised to return to his loan club “in the next couple of weeks”.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, manager Dave Challinor revealed that while Burey is still not likely to make a return to action until the end of November, he could be back at Victoria Park in the early stages of the month.

Here’s what Challinor had to say on the matter:

“We’ve been in touch with Millwall and we’re hoping Tyler can be with us in the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve spoken to them and they said he can be back with us at the start of November.